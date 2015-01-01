Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parkinson's Disease (PD), a neurodegenerative condition, affects normal aging and leads to reduced motor abilities. In addition, frailty syndrome can increase vulnerability and risks of undesirable effects such as disease progression, falls, disability, and premature death among individuals with PD. AIMS: To assess the impact of frailty on balance and gait parameters in older with PD and to determine if sex mediates these measures.



METHODS: Twenty-seven (27) participants (n = 18 men; n = 10 frail) performed 4 balance tasks on a force platform (eyes opened/closed in bipodal/semi-tandem position) while linear center of pressure (COP) parameters were calculated. Participants also performed two different speed walks on a gait analysis system to assess gait parameters.



RESULTS: Significant differences between the frail and non-frail group were observed on postural control (mainly for area of COP p = 0.013/d = 0.47/70 %; sway velocity p = 0.048/d = 0.41/23 %) where frail reported poor balance. No significant sex differences were reported for postural control. Gait analysis was comparable between frail and non-frail, while significant differences between men and women were observed for step length (p = 0.002, d = 0.71), step width (p = 0.001, d = 0.75) and base of support (p = 0.012, d = 0.64) variables.



CONCLUSION: Frail Parkinson's individuals present poorer postural control than non-frail individuals, but comparable gait parameters. Men and women are comparable on postural control but show different gait parameters. These results may have implications in clinical decision-making in rehabilitation for frailty in older adults, men and women with Parkinson's disease when balance and gait are of concern.

