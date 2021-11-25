Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global concern for health and human rights, defined as any harmful act targeted at an individual or group based on their gender. It is deeply rooted in gender inequality, the misuse of power, and detrimental norms.1 This term encompasses individuals from all backgrounds, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. Although not always perpetrated by men against women, which is the most common global manifestation, it stems from imbalanced power dynamics between men and women and factors such as illiteracy, poverty, and low social standing. Risk factors linked to engaging in violence include a history of alcohol abuse and family violence, poor mental health, low education and socioeconomic status, borderline personality disorders, and emotional insecurities.2



When directed at women, GBV poses a significant barrier to reproductive health, resulting in increased maternal mortality, unsafe abortions, restricted access to prenatal care, insufficient maternal weight gain, and an increased likelihood of adolescent pregnancies. This can lead to unintended pregnancies, complications, sexually transmitted infections such as human immunodeficiency virus, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and, in the most severe cases, fatalities.3 Despite its global impact, GBV is not acknowledged as a public health issue, thus it is necessary to understand the impact of GBV on the health and well-being of women and children (https://www.who.int/news/item/25-11-2021-gender-based-violence-is-a-public-health-issue-using-a-health-systems-approach).4 Hence, our letter addresses the crucial issue of GBV worldwide and proposes implementations that can aid in curtailing the same.



GBV transcends age, religion, classes, and national boundaries, manifesting itself in various contexts such as the family, workplace, public spaces, communities, states, and even during pregnancy or times of conflict.4 Domestic violence against women or violence that occurs between intimate partners is the most prevalent form of GBV.1 Studies reveal that one in seven homicides worldwide is perpetrated by an intimate partner. While men are at greater risk of homicide overall, the proportion of murdered women killed by an intimate partner is six times higher than for murdered men.5 GBV is pervasive across many Asian-Pacific countries, yet it often remains a topic shrouded in social silence. However, there is a growing acknowledgment of GBV as a significant public health concern in the region. Research conducted in India indicates a connection between experiencing physical violence, a reduced inclination to adopt contraception, and an increased likelihood of unwanted pregnancies.6 Similarly, studies in various countries, such as the Maldives and Pakistan, have identified that instances of physical abuse are linked to higher rates of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including miscarriages, late pregnancy bleeding, premature labor or delivery, stillbirths, abortions, and delayed initiation of prenatal care ...

