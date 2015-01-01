Abstract

BACKGROUND: Repeated integrated biobehavioral surveys (IBBS) have been implemented among people who inject drugs (PWID) in Ukraine to monitor the trends in key epidemiologic and programmatic indicators.



METHODS: The study analyzed seven PWID IBBS rounds from 2007 to 2020 in seven Ukrainian cities. Participants were recruited using respondent-driven sampling, tested for HIV and anti-HCV antibodies, and completed a structured questionnaire. Composite weights (based on individual sampling probability and population size) were applied to generate point estimates and confidence intervals for HIV and HCV prevalence, injection risk behaviors, prevention service coverage, and HIV treatment cascade. Multi-level regression assessed temporal trends in these indicators in 2007-2020.



RESULTS: The samples consisted of 1587 participants in 2007, 1905 in 2008/9, 3066 in 2011, 2846 in 2013, 2699 in 2015, 2798 in 2017, and 3651 in the 2020 rounds. HIV prevalence decreased from 27% to 19% overall, and among PWID younger than 25 from 10.5% to 5.5%. Anti-HCV prevalence increased from 50% to 73% overall but decreased from 58% to 27% in the younger subgroup. Past-30-days injection risk behaviors consistently decreased, reaching a minimum of 38% for any risk in 2020. HIV treatment cascade indicators and coverage with opioid agonist treatment substantially improved in the last three rounds. Harm reduction services coverage fluctuated, declining from 52% to 33% in the last three rounds.



CONCLUSIONS: This analysis demonstrates the potential of repeated IBBS for monitoring the HIV epidemic and program coverage. We confirmed a sustained decline in overall HIV and HCV transmission, likely driven by reduced risky injection practices among PWID. The impact of harm reduction services requires further study. HIV status awareness and treatment coverage among PWID markedly increased, reaching the national average, possibly indicating the success of case-finding and linkage-to-care interventions. The upcoming IBBS round in Ukraine will also assess the impact of the war on service provision, risk behavior, and HIV transmission among PWID.

