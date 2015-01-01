Abstract

AIM: To investigate depression, anxiety, PTSD, and insomnia levels among Sudanese citizens during the 2023 Armed Forces conflict in Sudan.



METHODS: An online survey was distributed. It is composed of five parts, covering the following areas: (a) sociodemographic data; (b) depression assessment; (c) generalized anxiety disorder assessment; (d) post-traumatic stress disorder assessment; and (e) insomnia assessment.Statistical Package for Social Sciences version 27 was used for data analysis; frequency and percentage were used to describe the qualitative variables. The Pearson correlation coefficient and Chi-square test were used for correlation and association analysis; a p-value equal to or less than.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: The study included 221 participants, whose ages were 35.02 ± 11.83 years. Among the participants, 57.5% were female. The length of stay in the war zone was 39.29 ± 31.71 days. The sound of gunfire, bombs, or explosions was the most frequent war violence personally experienced by participants or their family members, friends, or acquaintances, in 203 (91.8%) and 221 (100%), respectively. Moderate-severe and severe depression were present in 25.3% and 62.0%, respectively. Moderate and severe anxiety were present in 36.2% and 52.9%, respectively. 58.8% had PTSD. Sub-threshold insomnia was present in 57.5%. There was a negative correlation between sex (female) and depression (correlation coefficient = -.183, p-value = .006), which indicates that depression is more likely to be in females. For PTSD, there was a negative correlation between age and PTSD (correlation coefficient = -.150, p-value = 0.026), which indicates that younger age groups were more likely to experience PTSD. Additionally, there was a negative correlation between marital status (married) and PTSD (correlation coefficient = -.175, p-value = .009), which indicates that married participants were more likely to experience PTSD.



CONCLUSIONS: Exposure to war-related trauma can also lead to mental health issues. These findings emphasize the urgent need for proper mental health support and interventions in war-affected areas to address the prevalent mental disorders.

