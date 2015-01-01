Abstract

BACKGROUND: With comparable overall survival and local recurrence rates with mastectomy, breast-conserving surgery (BCS) has become the cornerstone of therapy for breast cancer; however, the difference in the incidence of suicide between BCS and mastectomy among breast cancer survivors remains unclear. This study evaluated the mortality risk from suicide among breast cancer survivors and compared suicide risk between BCS and mastectomy using a population-based cohort.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Female patients newly diagnosed with first primary breast cancer, recorded in the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) database, were included. Standardized mortality ratio (SMR) and cumulative mortality rate from suicide among those who underwent BCS and mastectomy were compared.



RESULTS: A total of 1,190,991 patients with newly diagnosed first primary breast cancer were included in the study, of whom 56.5% underwent BCS and 36.1% underwent mastectomy. During the follow-up period, 667 suicides were recorded. Patients who underwent mastectomy exhibited significantly higher suicide mortality than the general population (mortality rate, 8.16 per 100,000 person-years; SMR 1.18 [95% confidence interval (CI) 1.05-1.33]), while there was no significant difference in suicide rate between patients who underwent BCS and the general population (SMR 0.92 [95% CI 0.83-1.02]). Multivariate Cox analysis revealed that BCS, compared with mastectomy, was associated with a significantly decreased risk of suicide among females with breast cancer (hazard ratio 0.80 [95% CI 0.68-0.95]; P = 0.009).



CONCLUSION: BCS was associated with a significantly lower incidence of suicide among females with breast cancer. BCS offers a compelling option for improving the quality of life and self-esteem of patients with cancer and provides a novel perspective on cancer management.

Language: en