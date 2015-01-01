Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study evaluated the occupational injuries and health hazards associated with fishing as an occupation among non-traditional rural tribal fishing communities in the coastal region of Tamil Nadu, India.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included a total of 170 individuals belonging to a fishing community, comprising both male (n = 82) and female (n = 88) participants. The demographic details including occupational history, lifestyle characteristics, socio-economic status, personal habits, and health status were assessed through the questionnaire survey.



RESULTS: The fishing community has a low socioeconomic status and poor literacy, lifestyle, and personal habits. The mean age of the participants was 38.8 yrs (male 34.8; female 39.9 yrs). Only 10% reported usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), and the work duration varied from 8 to 24 hrs in a day. While male subjects reported smoking habits (12%) and alcohol consumption (23%), none of the females reported alcohol consumption and smoking habits. The major occupational injuries that occurred were due to catfish (72%) and oysters (48%). A large number of female subjects reported musculoskeletal pains. The body mass index of about 28% of fishermen was above the normal range. Abnormal blood sugar, blood pressure, and respiratory and neurological symptoms were the other major health complaints. The major environmental hazards reported were salinity, solar radiation, tides, and high wind.



CONCLUSION: Injuries from handling fish and oysters were observed to be the major occupational burden. Additonally, a high prevalence of musculoskeletal pain and chronic health illness was commonly observed among the fishers. Adequate training and awareness programs are required for effective management of occupational health hazards and health promotion.

Language: en