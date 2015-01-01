|
Maiga AW, Cook M, Nordness MF, Gao Y, Rakhit S, Rivera EL, Harrell FE, Sharp KW, Patel MB. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38214447
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOSE) is a measure of recovery after traumatic brain injury (TBI). Public surveys rate some GOSE states worse than death. Direct family experience caring for TBI patients may impact views of post-TBI disability. STUDY DESIGN: We conducted a national cross-sectional computer-adaptive survey of surrogates of TBI dependents incurring injury >1y prior. Using a standard gamble approach in randomized order, surrogates evaluated preferences for post-TBI GOSE states from GOSE2 (bedridden, unaware) to GOSE8 (good recovery). We calculated median [IQR] health utilities for each post-TBI state, ranging from -1 to 1, with 0 as reference (death=GOSE1), and assessed sociodemographic associations using proportional odds logistic regression modeling.
