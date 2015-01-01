|
Citation
|
Hiyama A. J. Nurs. Meas. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38216211
|
Abstract
|
Background and Purpose: Visualizing the thought processes of nurses is useful in forming evidence to prevent falls. This study aimed to quantify nursing judgment by comparing the choices made by nurses with different experiences regarding fall prevention.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
analytic hierarchy process; fall prevention; nursing assessment; patient safety; quality of care