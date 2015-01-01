Abstract

Background and Purpose: Visualizing the thought processes of nurses is useful in forming evidence to prevent falls. This study aimed to quantify nursing judgment by comparing the choices made by nurses with different experiences regarding fall prevention.



METHODS: Questionnaires were administered to participants with <9 and ≥10 years of nursing experience to examine their importance ratings regarding fall prevention using an analytic hierarchy process (AHP).



RESULTS: Compared with the group with <9 years of experience, the group with ≥10 years of experience viewed habitual behavior in unstable activity as the most important fall risk. They also viewed early detection and alleviation of symptoms that lead to fall risk due to side effects of drugs and diseases as an important nursing practice.



CONCLUSION: Since differences in nursing judgment between experienced and inexperienced nurses were revealed, it is possible that nursing judgment can be measured using AHP.

Language: en