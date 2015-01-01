Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on various aspects of society, including crime rates. In Serbia, it is important to examine the changes in violent deaths before and during the pandemic to inform public health and safety policies.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective, epidemiological, cross-sectional analytical study of medico-legal autopsies in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the University Clinical Center of Kragujevac. Our study sample comprises all forensic autopsy cases examined from January 2017 to December 2019 (151 cases), labeled as "Before," and from January 2020 to December 2022 (192 cases), labeled as "During" the pandemic period. Natural deaths, skeletal remains, and undetermined cases were excluded from our sample.



RESULTS: The data show an increase in the total number of incidents reported from 152 in the "Before" period to 191 in the "During" period. The proportion of incidents involving males remained relatively stable at around 70%, while the proportion of incidents involving females increased. There was no statistically significant change in the proportion of incidents classified as accidental, while the proportion of incidents classified as homicide and suicide increased. The results show a statistically significant association between gender and incident type for both the "Before" and "During" periods. Deaths due to domestic violence have increased by 22.2% during the pandemic, which is cause for concern. In terms of demographic characteristics, males and younger individuals were more likely to be victims of violent deaths both before and during the pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on violent deaths in the Šumadija region (Central Serbia), with an overall increase in the number of violent deaths and a major impact on deaths due to domestic violence. Policies to address domestic violence should be prioritized during the pandemic and beyond, and strategies should be developed to mitigate the effects of future pandemics or lockdowns.

