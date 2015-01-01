Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Falls in a person with Parkinson disease (PwP) are frequent, consequential, and only partially prevented by current therapeutic options. Notably, most falls in PwPs occur in the home or its immediate surroundings; however, our current strategies for fall prevention are clinic-centered. The primary objective of this nonrandomized pilot trial was to investigate the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of the novel implementation of home-based PD telerehabilitation (tele-physical/occupational therapy) focusing on fall risk reduction and home-safety modification.



METHODS: Persons with mild-to-moderate PD who were identified as being at risk of falls by their movement disorders neurologist were recruited from a tertiary movement disorders clinic. After an initial in-person evaluation by the study physical and occupational therapists, 15 patients with PD (Hoehn and Yahr Stage 2 (n = 8) and Stage 3 (n = 7)) participated in 4 biweekly PT/OT televisits with care partner supervision over the course of 10 weeks. The Goal Attainment Scale (GAS) was implemented to assess progress toward individualized PT/OT goals established at baseline. Outcomes were assessed at the end of the intervention at 10 weeks and at a six-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Participants completed all 120 protocol-defined televisits without dropouts and adverse events. At 10 weeks, mean composite PT and OT-GAS scores showed significant improvement from baseline (PT: p < 0.001, OT: p < 0.008), which continued at 6 months (PT: p < 0.0005, OT: p < 0.0005). Home-modification recommendations made through novel virtual home-safety tours were cumulatively met by participants at 87% at 10 weeks and 91% at 6 months.



DISCUSSION: Home-based telerehabilitation is a promising new strategy toward fall prevention in PD. The GAS has the potential to serve as an effective and patient-driven primary outcome variable for rehabilitation interventions for heterogeneous PwPs to assess progress toward personalized goals.



TRIAL REGISTRATION INFORMATION: ClinicalTrial.gov identifier: NCT04600011.

