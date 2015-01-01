|
Citation
|
Knettel BA, Obale A, Iqbal H, Fotabong MC, Philippe NN, Graton M, Ledbetter L. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38214345
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: One-third of all global suicide deaths occur among adolescents and young adults, making suicide the second leading cause of death among young people. Nearly 80% of suicide deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and many African nations have higher rates of suicide than global averages. However, interventions are scarce. We conducted a scoping review of counseling interventions for suicide prevention among youth in Africa.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide prevention; Africa; counseling; psychotherapy; scoping review; systematic review