Benson-Goldsmith ME, Gildea B, Richards TN, Roley-Roberts ME, Greenberg P, Hobbs A. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231225231

38213264

A paucity of research has examined the prevalence of domestic and intimate partner violence (DV/IPV) victimization among persons experiencing eviction. The current study uses administrative records for a random sample of evicted adults in Omaha, Nebraska from 2017 to 2019 (n = 306) to assess the prevalence of DV/IPV victimization among evicted persons and differences among the DV/IPV and no DV/IPV groups.

FINDINGS indicated over 20% of evicted persons experienced DV/IPV victimization, and DV/IPV often preceded the first eviction. DV/IPV disproportionately impacted Black women. Implications regarding the compounding consequences of eviction and DV/IPV victimization and recommendations for future research are discussed.


intimate partner violence; domestic violence; evictions; housing insecurity

