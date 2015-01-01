|
Citation
|
Benson-Goldsmith ME, Gildea B, Richards TN, Roley-Roberts ME, Greenberg P, Hobbs A. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38213264
|
Abstract
|
A paucity of research has examined the prevalence of domestic and intimate partner violence (DV/IPV) victimization among persons experiencing eviction. The current study uses administrative records for a random sample of evicted adults in Omaha, Nebraska from 2017 to 2019 (n = 306) to assess the prevalence of DV/IPV victimization among evicted persons and differences among the DV/IPV and no DV/IPV groups.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; domestic violence; evictions; housing insecurity