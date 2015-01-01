Abstract

A paucity of research has examined the prevalence of domestic and intimate partner violence (DV/IPV) victimization among persons experiencing eviction. The current study uses administrative records for a random sample of evicted adults in Omaha, Nebraska from 2017 to 2019 (n = 306) to assess the prevalence of DV/IPV victimization among evicted persons and differences among the DV/IPV and no DV/IPV groups.



FINDINGS indicated over 20% of evicted persons experienced DV/IPV victimization, and DV/IPV often preceded the first eviction. DV/IPV disproportionately impacted Black women. Implications regarding the compounding consequences of eviction and DV/IPV victimization and recommendations for future research are discussed.

Language: en