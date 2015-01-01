Abstract

Suicide is a serious public health problem in the United States. Alcohol use has been substantially documented as a risk factors for suicide, yet it is unclear how alcohol is associated with suicidal ideation (SI) and behavior (SIB) at the event level. We examined the association between alcohol use and SI using a mixed methods approach that included daily assessments from 13 adults who engage in heavy episodic drinking with current SI and qualitative interviews among 12 of those adults. Participants were recruited on social media. Separate mixed effects logistic regression models indicated that individuals' alcohol use on a given day was associated with SI (OR = 1.37), and suicidal urges (OR = 1.41). Adjusting for repeated measures, the expected marginal mean for intensity of SI (EMM = 3.33) and urges (EMM = 2.94) were higher on days with reported drinking behavior than days without reported drinking (EMM = 2.68 and EMM = 2.62 respectively). Qualitative data indicated that the association between alcohol use and SIB is more complex than a single directionality. Instead, the association can be unidirectional, bidirectional, and/or dependent on factors including mental health and amount of alcohol consumed. Overall, these findings emphasize a need for integrated alcohol and SIB interventions while providing insight on possible daily, just-in-time adaptations.

