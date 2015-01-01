SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Strauss P, Marion L, Hill NT, Gilbey D, Waters Z, Moore JK, Costanza M, Lamblin M, Robinson J, Lin A, Perry Y. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00048674231223697

PMID

38217434

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to develop best practice guidelines for preventing suicide and reducing suicidal thoughts and behaviours in LGBTQA+ young people (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer/questioning, asexual, and those of other diverse sexualities and genders) within clinical and community service settings in Australia.

METHODS: We conducted a Delphi expert consensus study. A systematic literature search and interviews with key informants informed an initial 270-item questionnaire. Two expert panels completed the questionnaire, delivered over two rounds: (1) Australian professionals with expertise in LGBTQA+ mental health/suicide prevention and (2) Australian LGBTQA+ young people aged 14-25 with lived experience of suicidal thoughts and/or behaviours. Items endorsed as 'essential' or 'important' by >80% of both expert panels were included in the guidelines.

RESULTS: A total of 115 people participated in the Delphi process; n = 52 professionals completed Round 1, and n = 42 completed Round 2; n = 63 LGBTQA+ young people completed Round 1, and n = 50 completed Round 2. A total of 290 items were included in the guidelines and grouped into: (1) general principles for creating an affirming and inclusive environment for LGBTQA+ young people; (2) assessing suicide risk and working with suicidal LGBTQA+ young people; (3) considerations for specific LGBTQA+ populations; and (4) advocating for LGBTQA+ young people.

CONCLUSION: These guidelines are the first of their kind in Australia. They provide practical support to service providers regardless of prior training in LGBTQ+ identities or mental health, with the aim of reducing suicidal thoughts and behaviours, and preventing suicide, in LGBTQA+ young people.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide prevention; sexuality; Delphi consensus method; gender diversity; LGBTQA+

