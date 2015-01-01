Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Accurate fall reporting is essential for assessing the effectiveness of fall prevention strategies. This study aimed to investigate the level of agreement between incident reports and resident progress notes as data sources for falls monitoring in residential aged care facilities.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study was conducted involving 46 older people from six residential aged care facilities who had consented to join the broader TOP UP trial. Fall events documented in the incident report system and resident progress notes over 12 months before randomisation were extracted by two independent reviewers using a standardised Excel form. Agreement between the two data collection methods was calculated using Cohen's kappa coefficient.



RESULTS: A total of 75 falls were recorded from 27 (59%) of the 46 participants who were 65% female, with an average age of 83 [SD 9] years. The incident reports captured 68 (90.7%) falls, while the progress notes captured 73 (97.3%) falls. Overall, there was a 75% agreement between falls recorded in progress notes and incident reports. Perfect agreement was identified for five facilities (n = 35), while one facility had a lower agreement rate of 29% (n = 11), which appeared to be attributable to staff shortages linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: There was substantial agreement between incident reports and progress records. These findings support the use of incident reports for identifying falls in research or to investigate the effectiveness of fall prevention strategies in residential aged care facilities.

Language: en