Fabris MA, Longobardi C, Settanni M, Mastrokoukou S. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 149: e106631.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
38218053
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood traumatic experiences can profoundly impact individuals, posing risks to the physical and psychological well-being of children and influencing their psychological development. Teachers in primary schools play a critical role in identifying and reporting suspected cases of child abuse and maltreatment (CAM), which initiates child protection interventions. However, the psychological factors that influence teachers' likelihood of reporting suspected CAM cases remain largely unexplored.
Child abuse and maltreatment; Childhood traumatic experiences; Primary teachers; Psychological factors; Reporting behavior