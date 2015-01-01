Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent dating violence (ADV) is a major public health concern experienced by more than half of adolescents. Previous studies have found considerable diversity in patterns of ADV and suggest that its various forms often occur concurrently and reciprocally within adolescent dating relationships. While multiple robust distal correlates of ADV have already been established, research on situational factors, such as conflict-related variables, is still sparse.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to identify patterns of ADV based on the co-occurrence of different types of ADV victimization and perpetration. Multiple correlates of these ADV patterns were examined, including daily conflict-related factors (e.g., occurrence, resolution).



METHODS: A sample of 216 adolescents (M = 17.03 years; SD = 1.49) who were currently involved in a dating relationship completed a baseline assessment followed by 14 consecutive daily diaries.



RESULTS: Latent class analysis revealed five classes, including Low violence (21.8 %), Emotional violence (50.9 %), Emotional and sexual violence (13 %), Psychological violence and control (7.9 %), and Multiple violence (6.5 %). Demographic, relationship, distal, and daily conflict-related indicators differentiated the classes.



FINDINGS indicated that youth in the Psychological violence and control and Multiple violence classes were involved in longer-lasting relationships and displayed higher externalized problems and emotion dysregulation, more frequent experiences of childhood traumas, and, notably, more difficulties in managing daily conflicts.



CONCLUSION: Adolescence is a crucial time to reduce the onset, persistence, and adverse consequences of ADV. By identifying situational conflict-related factors associated with ADV victimization and perpetration, this study can inform important prevention efforts.

