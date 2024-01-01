Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous study has identified a connection between intimate partner violence (IPV) and depressive symptoms. However, the underlying mechanisms of this connection have not yet been well understood. The aim of this study was to investigate the roles of big five personality traits and perceived social support on the association between IPV and depressive symptoms among Chinese college students.



METHODS: A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among college students in 23 provinces, 5 autonomous regions, and 4 municipalities in China from June to August 2022. Intimate Partner Violence Questionnaire was used to measure the frequency of exposure to IPV. The big five personality traits were measured by 10-item Big Five Inventory, Perceptive Social Support Scale-3 items was used to estimate the degree of perceived social support and the data on depressive symptoms were collected by Patient Health Questionnaire-9 items. We used data from the "Psychology and Behavior Investigation of Chinese Residents in 2022", which includes 6686 valid questionnaires of college students. The PROCESS macro developed by Hayes was utilized to perform moderated mediation analysis.



RESULTS: Among college students, IPV had a significant direct impact on depressive symptoms. Extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness and neuroticism mediated the association between IPV and depressive symptoms (β = -0.08, P < 0.001; β = -0.08, P < 0.001; β = -0.14, P < 0.001; β = 0.20, P < 0.001). Perceived social support significantly moderated the mediating role of the big five personality traits between IPV and depressive symptoms. Furthermore, perceived social support moderated the direct relationship between IPV and depressive symptoms (β = 0.34, P < 0.001), as well as the indirect path of extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism and the first half of the mediating role of conscientiousness. Moreover, perceived social support was one of the preventive factors that could effectively mitigate the harmful effects of IPV, neuroticism and depressive symptoms. LIMITATIONS: As this was a cross-sectional study, we were unable to investigate causal relationships between variables. The prevalence of IPV and depressive symptoms were self-reported by the college students, and there may be reporting bias. Additionally, this study only explored the influence and mechanism from the integrated dimension of IPV and PSSS, due to spatial constraints.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings contribute to the existing understanding by clarifying the fundamental mechanisms linking IPV and depressive symptoms. These results may serve as a valuable reference for the Chinese government to improve mental health among college students.

