Abstract

Variability in body shape and soft tissue geometry have the potential to affect the body's interaction with automotive safety systems. In this study, we developed a methodology to capture information on body shape, superficial soft tissue geometry, skeletal geometry, and seatbelt fit relative to the skeleton - in automotive postures - using Open MRI. Volunteer posture and belt fit were first measured in a vehicle and then reproduced in a custom MRI-safe seat (with an MR-visible seatbelt) placed in an Open MR scanner. Overlapping scans were performed to create registered 3D reconstructions spanning from the thigh to the clavicles. Data were collected with ten volunteers (5 female, 5 male), each in their preferred driving posture and in a reclined posture. In the males with substantial anterior abdominal adipose tissue, the abdominal adipose tissue tended to overhang the pelvis, narrowing in the region of the Anterior Superior Iliac Spine (ASIS). For the females the adipose tissue depth around the lower abdomen and pelvis was more uniform, with a more continuous layer superficial to the ASIS. Across the volunteers, the pelvis rotated rearward by an average of 62% of the change in seatback angle during recline. In some cases the lap belt drew nearer to the pelvis as the volunteer reclined (as the overhanging folds of adipose tissue stretched). In others, the belt-to-pelvis distance increased as the volunteer reclined. These observations highlight the importance of considering both interdemographic and intrademographic variability when developing tools to assess safety system robustness.

Language: en