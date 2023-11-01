Abstract

Substance use is a common health problem, and substance use disorder, which is its most severe presentation, is associated with multiple medical consequences and a negative impact on individual and on population health. Substance use disorder needs to be addressed as any chronic medical condition; therefore, it has to be detected at the early stages and has to be properly treated to prevent drug-related harm. Internists should be able to recognize and treat intoxication and abstinence. Internists should also be able to refer the patient to state of the art long term treatment, aimed to detoxification and treatment induction to promote abstinence and prevent relapse. In this narrative review we will discuss substance use epidemiology, its main medical consequences and its treatment, with a focus on alcohol, opiates, cocaine and other stimulants, cannabis and benzodiazepines.

Language: es