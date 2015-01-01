Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Berg Balance Scale, possibly the most widely used balance-related measure, has gained popularity in clinical trials. It provides information about patients' balance-related abilities and can be used to assess improvement or worsening after rehabilitation. The aim of this study is to determine the cut-off value of the Berg Balance Scale for the fall risk in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).



METHODS: This study was designed as a prospective descriptive trial, and 186 patients with MS were included. Fall history was recorded by interview; balance was assessed using the Berg Balance Scale (BBS).



RESULTS: The mean ages of 96 patients with a fall history within the previous month and 90 patients without a fall history were 35.98 ± 8.58 and 35.71 ± 9.33 years, respectively. The mean value of the BBS score of the faller group was 49.44 ± 5.43 while 52.36 ± 3.53 in non-faller group. The cut-off value of the BBS for fall risk in patients with MS was determined as 50.50 points.



CONCLUSIONS: For patient safety and the success of rehabilitation, it is crucial to evaluate the risk of falling in patients with MS, one of the neurological patient groups where complaints about falling are most prevalent. The results showed that BBS is a sensitive and specific measure for identifying in patients with MS at risk of falling.

