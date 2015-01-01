Abstract

Guns and gun violence have become a widely discussed and hotly debated concern across the United States. With gun violence on the rise and mass shootings provoking powerful emotional outrage, the question often rests with what can or should be done to rectify these societal issues. This paper examines the attitudes of guns expressed through two qualitative interviews of gun owners in the United States. The paper observes many of the same outrage amongst these gun owners of Americans with seemingly little to show in the way of public policy progress for protecting citizens. Still, differences persist in what should be or can be done. The paper recommends more expansive study on this critical group of citizens involved in future United States gun safety and policy debate.

