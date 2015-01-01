Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Most international studies have concluded that exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with worse mental health. Sweden implemented lighter restrictions than many other countries. We evaluated the association between changes in exposure of COVID-19 restrictions and changes in mental health problems among Swedish adolescents.



METHOD: Repeated cross-sectional data were derived from the Stockholm school survey, mandatory for all students in municipal schools and voluntary for students in private schools. Unexposed students were assessed in the year 2020 and exposed were assessed in 2022. Mental health was assessed using items similar to the psychosomatic problem scale. All variables were dichotomised, and a non-parametric logistic regression was used to evaluate associations.



RESULTS: A significant positive association was found between exposure of COVID-19 restrictions and self-reports of five to seven mental health problems a week for girls (odds ratio (OR) 1.29, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.18-1.41), but a non-significant association was found for boys (also after controlling for relevant covariates). Among boys and girls (shown), changes in mental health during the pandemic were moderated by social support from parents (OR 2.23, 95% CI 1.98-2.51), bullying victimisation (OR 2.24, 95% CI 2.06-2.66), a sensation-seeking temperament (OR 1.40, 95% CI 1.24-1.58) and school achievement (OR 1.34, 95% CI 1.18-1.51).



CONCLUSIONS: Compared with boys, adolescent girls self-reported worse mental health following COVID-19 exposure. Girls may have been more affected by social distancing regulations in Sweden during the pandemic than boys and may require additional psychosocial support post-pandemic. Social support from parents may play an important role.

