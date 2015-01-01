Abstract

Rescue workers (policemen, firefighters, emergency medical staff, etc.) experience intense stress due to rescuing and helping victims of accidents, terrorist attacks, violent crimes, and natural disasters. Overexposure and ineffective coping with such stressful events may lead to developing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Meta-regression procedures were applied to examine moderators such as the sample sex composition, age, working experience, occupation, country, or type of PTSD evaluation. The 9.8% PTSD prevalence found here was virtually the same compared with earlier findings from 10 years ago. There was a large heterogeneity, however, associated with geographical location and the instrument used to evaluate PTSD. The main findings revealed that rescue workers are a high-risk group with increased levels of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Moreover, PTSD prevalence could depend on a great extent on geographical and cultural factors, and on the type of PTSD evaluation.

