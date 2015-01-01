|
Yogev D, Levenkron N. Int. Criminol. 2023; 3(3): 202-221.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Religious pilgrimages around the world are often overcrowded and pose extreme risks for the safety of participants. Yet, the subtle balance between religious practices and public order and safety creates significant challenges for police and emergency services. These risks are frequently downplayed by pilgrims and religious community leaders, who leverage advocacy networks and informal communication channels with state officials to bypass safety regulations. Mobilizing historical analysis and Social Network Analysis, this study examines the context in which the Meron disaster (2021) unfolded over time.
Corruption; Meron disaster; Pilgrimage; Policing; Public safety; Religious communities