Abstract

Religious pilgrimages around the world are often overcrowded and pose extreme risks for the safety of participants. Yet, the subtle balance between religious practices and public order and safety creates significant challenges for police and emergency services. These risks are frequently downplayed by pilgrims and religious community leaders, who leverage advocacy networks and informal communication channels with state officials to bypass safety regulations. Mobilizing historical analysis and Social Network Analysis, this study examines the context in which the Meron disaster (2021) unfolded over time.



FINDINGS suggest that a vacuum in state oversight and the lack of collaborative approaches to site management, including a significant marginalization of the police in the decision-making process, facilitated a chaotic atmosphere, site neglect, and dangerous conditions. Study findings are further discussed and theorized, suggesting that in addition to collaborative approaches to pilgrim management, direct police involvement, and leadership in pilgrimage events are crucial to mitigate risk and save lives.

Language: en