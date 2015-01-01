|
Kevorkian SS, Meldrum RC, Rivero Fuentes ME, Hare T. Int. Criminol. 2023; 3(3): 253-269.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
A primary argument of Anderson's (Code of the street: Decency, violence, and the moral life of the inner city, Norton, 1999) code of the street thesis is that youth who hold stronger street code values are more likely to engage in antisocial behavior, particularly violence. While support for this argument has been observed in past research both within and outside the United States, it has not yet been scrutinized in the Central American context. Using data collected in 2022 from separate samples of youth in Honduras (N = 950) and El Salvador (N = 821), we investigate the association between street code values and three outcomes: delinquency, substance use, and bullying perpetration.
Language: en
Keywords
Bullying; Central America; Delinquency; Street code values; Substance use