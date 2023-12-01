Abstract

Due to the aging workforce in the construction industry in South Korea, the accident rate has been increasing. The cognitive abilities of older workers are closely related to both safety incidents and labor productivity. Therefore, there is a need to improve cognitive abilities through personalized training based on cognitive assessment results, using cognitive training content, in order to enable safe performance in labor- intensive environments. The provided cognitive training content includes concentration, memory, oreintation, attention, and executive functions. Difficulty levels were applied to each content to enhance user engagement and interest. To stimulate interest and encourage active participation of the participants, the difficulty level was automatically adjusted based on feedback from the MMSE-DS results and content measurement data. Based on the accumulated data, individual training scenarios have been set differently to intensively improve insufficient cognitive skills, and cognitive training programs will be developed to reduce safety accidents at construction sites through measured data and research. Through such simple cognitive training, it is expected that the reduction of accidents in the aging construction workforce can lead to a decrease in the social costs associated with prolonged construction periods caused by accidents.

Language: en