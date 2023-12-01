Abstract

A public address (PA) system installed in a building is a system that delivers alerts, announcements, instructions, etc. in an emergency or disaster situation. As for the products used in PA systems, with the development of information and communication technology, PA products with various functions have been introduced to the market. PA systems recently launched in the market may be connected through a single network to enable efficient management and operation, or use voice recognition technology to deliver quick information in case of an emergency. In addition, a system capable of locating a user inside a building using a location-based service and guiding or responding to a safe area in the event of an emergency is being launched on the market. However, the new PA systems currently on the market add some functions to the existing PA system configuration to make system operation more convenient, but they do not change the complex PA system configuration to reduce facility costs, maintenance, and management costs. In this paper, we propose a novel PA system configuration for buildings using audio networks and control hierarchy over peer-to-peer (Anchor) technology based on audio over IP (AoIP), which simplifies the complex PA system configuration and enables convenient operation and management. As a result of the study, through the emergency signal processing algorithm, fire broadcasting was made possible according to the detection of the existence of a fire signal in the Anchor system. In addition, the control device of the PA system was replaced with software to reduce the equipment installation cost, and the PA system configuration was simplified. In the future, it is expected that the PA system using Anchor technology will become the standard for PA facilities.

Language: en