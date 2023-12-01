Abstract

Securing transportation safety infrastructure technology for Lv.4 connected autonomous driving is very important for the spread of autonomous vehicles, and the safe operation of level 4 autonomous vehicles in adverse weather has limitations due to the development of vehicle-only technology. We developed the radar- enabled AI convergence transportation entities detection system. This system is mounted on fixed and mobile supports on the road, and provides excellent autonomous driving situation recognition/determination results by converging transportation entities information collected from various monitoring sensors such as 60GHz radar and EO/IR based on artificial intelligence. By installing such a radar-enabled AI convergence transportation entities detection system on an autonomous road, it is possible to increase driving efficiency and ensure safety in adverse weather. To secure competitive technologies in the global market, the development of four key technologies such as  AI-enabled transportation situation recognition/determination algorithm, ② 60GHz radar development technology, ③ multi-sensor data convergence technology, and ④ AI data framework technology is required.



Keywords: AI data framework, AI-enabled transportation situation recognition/determination algorithm, Lv.4 connected autonomous driving, Multi-sensor data convergence, 60GHz radar

Language: en