Miyoshi H, Taguchi S, Yamamoto T, Watanabe S. Int. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. Res. 2023; 21(1): 1-11.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s13177-022-00329-x

unavailable

The drivers of vehicles equipped with active-safety systems are less likely to be the responsible parties in traffic accidents. However, this benefit cannot be monetarily evaluated because monetary values for non-financial losses incurred by perpetrators have thus far been entirely unexplored. This paper estimates the value using stated-preference survey. The main finding is that monetary value for non-financial losses incurred by a perpetrator of fatal accident (for cases in which the perpetrator was 100% responsible for the accident) should be set at the level approximately equal to that of non-financial losses to an accident victim.


Advanced driver-assistance system; Non-financial loss; Perpetrator; Traffic accident

