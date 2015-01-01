Abstract

The drivers of vehicles equipped with active-safety systems are less likely to be the responsible parties in traffic accidents. However, this benefit cannot be monetarily evaluated because monetary values for non-financial losses incurred by perpetrators have thus far been entirely unexplored. This paper estimates the value using stated-preference survey. The main finding is that monetary value for non-financial losses incurred by a perpetrator of fatal accident (for cases in which the perpetrator was 100% responsible for the accident) should be set at the level approximately equal to that of non-financial losses to an accident victim.

Language: en