Abstract

Intersections form a significant part of an urban area and are the nuclei of congestion. In this regard, traffic management in un-signalized intersections is a considerable challenge because the unorganized passage of vehicles may lead to accidents, traffic jams, or even deadlocks. This can also increase the average waiting time for vehicles. In this research, a context-aware mechanism (CATMI) is proposed to calculate the priority of vehicles for passing the intersection. To this end, multi-attribute decision-making is utilized, which obtains a formula based on the effectiveness of the contributed contextual elements. Based on the priority, a vehicle is either granted or denied to cross the intersection. In this scheme, traffic management is accomplished such that deadlocks and starvations are prevented. The simulation result of the CATMI mechanism is compared with the results of previous traffic control systems. The results indicate that at intersections with various input rates, CATMI reduces the delay in most scenarios.

