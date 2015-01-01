Abstract

Vehicles travel daily over the road networks toward their targeted destinations. The context of the road varies in terms of the geometric design and existing traffic. Accidents repeatedly occur among traveling vehicles. Some areas of road segments over the road network witness a higher rate of traffic accidents compared to other road scenarios. This is usually affected by the geometric design and pavement quality of the road, including its winding and slope. These roads that witness a higher rate of accident occurrence are referenced as critical road scenarios. In this work, an advising traffic system is proposed to recommend the best speed and basic driving behavior around these scenarios. This system considers the geometric design of the road scenario, the weather conditions, and the real-time traffic characteristics (e.g., traffic density and traffic speed) to obtain optimal recommendations for the traveling vehicles there. From the experimental results, we can infer that the proposed system enhances the safety conditions and reduces the accidental rate over the critical road. The proposed system also enhances traffic efficiency in terms of reducing fuel consumption and gas emission over the investigated critical road scenarios.

