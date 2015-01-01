SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arathi AR, Harikrishna M, Mohan M. Int. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. Res. 2023; 21(2): 349-360.

10.1007/s13177-023-00360-6

This study has developed simulation-based models for evaluating the performance of skewed uncontrolled intersections since the existing models do not consider the effect of skew angle. The calibration parameters for simulating four-legged uncontrolled intersections are suggested. The results indicate that the developed simulation model can predict the capacity and level of service more accurately than the existing Indo-HCM. Moreover, different scenarios were also analysed to study the influence of speed breaker, temporary median, widening, and change in vehicle proportions on capacity. The study also proposes skew-angle-based volume warrants for the capacity of approach roads, which will be helpful for design engineers.


Calibration; Capacity; Level of service; Microsimulation; Skew angle; Uncontrolled intersections; Volume warrants

