Abstract

This study has developed simulation-based models for evaluating the performance of skewed uncontrolled intersections since the existing models do not consider the effect of skew angle. The calibration parameters for simulating four-legged uncontrolled intersections are suggested. The results indicate that the developed simulation model can predict the capacity and level of service more accurately than the existing Indo-HCM. Moreover, different scenarios were also analysed to study the influence of speed breaker, temporary median, widening, and change in vehicle proportions on capacity. The study also proposes skew-angle-based volume warrants for the capacity of approach roads, which will be helpful for design engineers.

