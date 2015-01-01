Abstract

Connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) have the potential to significantly impact transportation systems in terms of mobility, the environment, safety, and the economy. These vehicles rely on a range of sensors and cameras to detect road signs and lane markings, as well as to scan their surroundings, and they are connected to other vehicles and infrastructures. Previous research has highlighted the need for transport asset management processes to manage the intrinsic aspects of CAVs more effectively, with a view to improving performance, resource utilization, and budget planning. However, little literature was found with a deep discussion of how CAVs will impact asset management. In this article we offer an initial discussion on the impacts of CAVs on road asset management. To do so, we first provide a short introduction to CAVs, followed by an overview of road asset management. We then comprehensively discuss many asset management aspects that are affected by CAVs. Finally, future research opportunities, challenges, and important subjects are outlined.

Language: en