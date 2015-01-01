Abstract

Among the many goals of global plans, one can refer to the development and implementation of sustainable road safety strategies and programs which can lead to an ambitious but feasible goal of reducing road fatalities by monitoring road safety performance indicators. With global goals in mind, this study attempts to provide a rational framework for comparing several mathematical models for achieving national-level road safety targets in Iran and among a number of developing countries and emerging economies. The main purpose of this paper is to develop a multi-criteria decision making model for analyzing and selecting the best composite indicator from the results of several previous studies in this field over the fifteen countries. For this purpose, the PROMETHEE method was used to analyze the robustness of the results of four methods. These four methods are simple ranking by fatality rates, Success Indicators using data envelopment analysis by a two-objective nonlinear programming model, integration of Structural Equation Modeling and Data Envelopment Analysis (SEM-DEA method), and the outranking method of ELECTRE that were used simultaneously in a study to analyze road safety performance indicators in the same 15 countries. By applying the preference function used in this study, the ELECTRE method has presented higher robust results. Interventions that should be emphasized in Iran in priority order are the development of vehicle safety, the improvement of the road safety management structure and the development of post-crash response.

