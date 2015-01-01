|
Citation
|
Izadi A, Jamshidpour F, Bargegol I. Int. J. Transp. Eng. 2023; 10(4): 1163-1173.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Tarahan Parseh Transportation Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this research, factors affecting the severity of property damage only (PDO) and injury/fatal accidents were examined using taxi-related accident data from March 2015 to March 2021 in urban sites of Rasht city. The multiple logistic regression and artificial neural network (ANN) were applied to recognize the most influential variables on the severity of accidents.
Language: en