Abstract

Creating motivational factors is a way to increase bicycle use in a city where its share in transportation is low. The current study evaluated factors that could motivate an increase in shared bicycle demand.



RESULTS of a survey conducted in Tehran were used to identify the most influential factors. Next, Aimsun software was used to perform a simulation on two major streets in the city to assess the following scenarios: 1) without bicycles, 2) with bicycles and other vehicles, and 3) with bike lanes. The results showed that the entry of shared bicycles into the streets decreased the density of motor vehicles. On Jomhouri St, the density of motor vehicles decreased from 16.39 veh/km for without bicycles scenario to 13.52 veh/km for construction bike lanes. A downward trend also was observed for Keshavarz Blvd., with a decrease of 14.21% from scenarios one to three. The construction of bicycle lanes as a means of increasing public interest in sharing bicycles can have a positive effect on reducing traffic congestion.

