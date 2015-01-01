|
Citation
|
Hassanpour S, Afandizadeh S. Int. J. Transp. Eng. 2023; 11(2): 1401-1418.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Tarahan Parseh Transportation Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Road accidents reduce traffic safety due to injuries and fatalities. Investigating and prioritizing factors contributing to road accidents have been based on deficient traditional ways as they do not consider the probability density of factors contributing to road accidents. Accordingly, an examination of accident road factors based on the probability density seems necessary. Thus, this paper first aimed at using principle components analysis (PCA) as a statistical prioritization tool for identifying the main and sub-main factors that contribute to injury severity on Borujerd-Khorramabad as a four-lane rural highway during the years 2015 to 2017. Secondly, the multivariate Gaussian probability model was used as a probabilistic density approach to estimate the probability density based on the relationship between factors that contributing to injury severity and the Pearson correlation. The results obtained through PCA indicated that factors contributing to injury severity were ranked in terms of Eigen values and rotated component matrix.
Language: en