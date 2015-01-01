Abstract

The paper deals with the estimation of the rollover limit of farms tractor towing a single axle trailer. Rollover is studied by considering the static stability on sloped surfaces. The relatively simple model is derived to understand the rollover mechanism basic features. Rollover phenomenon is quite complex and different instabilities can arise. In particular, depending on the actual available friction, the system can slide along the slope before reaching the rollover condition. The presence of trailer brakes plays a non negligible role. Different steering angles of the trailer with respect to the tractor are investigated. The derived model can predict the (static) rollover or sliding limit of farm tractor-single axle trailer systems for any orientation with respect to the slope and any tractor/trailer relative angle.



Keywords: tractor rollover; tractor; trailer; longitudinal and lateral slope; analytical model; mathematical model; active safety.

Language: en