Abstract

In order to improve the braking stability and path following performance of trailer under steering and braking conditions, a differential braking control method is proposed. Considering the electromechanical coupling characteristic of electromagnetic brake, a 6-DOF car-trailer (CT) combination dynamics model is established. A hierarchical control frame is proposed, the upper controller determines the additional yaw moment based on multi-objective fuzzy (MOF) control algorithm with yaw rate and hinge angle as control objects. The lower braking force distribute controller is designed with the rules to determine left and right braking torque. The simulation results show that the control strategy effectively improves the braking stability of trailer. Compared with no differential braking control, the yaw rate and lateral acceleration are reduced, the hinge angle is closer to the ideal target under MOF control. Finally, real CT test is put forward to verify the accuracy of the model and the effectiveness of the control strategy.



Keywords: car-trailer; differential braking; yaw rate; hinge angle; MOF; multi-objective fuzzy algorithm; braking force distribution controller.

Language: en