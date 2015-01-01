Abstract

In this study, the optimising design of the front structure of an electric bus is conducted orienting the performance of lightweight and crashworthiness. The optimisation is performed by optimising the cross section of the steel beam of the body frame using the mesh morphing technology. The optimising design variables are determined based on sensitivity analysis with the entropy weight theory and the order preference by similarity to ideal solution (TOPSIS) method. Multi-objective design optimisation is performed by integrating optimal Latin hypercube sampling, response surface methodology (RSM), and a non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm II (NSGA-II) to achieve the objectives of minimum mass of the body frame and minimum intrusion of the steering wheel. Finally, the six-sigma robust optimising design is performed to improve the reliability and sigma level of response. After robust optimisation, the weight of the bus body is reduced, and the peak acceleration at the passenger compartment center also declines considerably.



Keywords: electric bus; mesh morphing technology; crashworthiness; lightweight; TOPSIS; robust optimisation.

Language: en