Abstract

To improve driving safety of the human-machine co-driving (HMC) vehicles, an HMC system with a dynamic authority allocation model is extended in the base of the parallel shared steering control system. The proposed system consists of a compensation control loop, a driver model control loop, and an automatic controller control loop. These three control loops can be coupled using the dynamic authority allocation model. According to the status of the driver and the HMC system, the authority allocation model dynamically changes the authority level of each control loop and coordinates each control loop to complete the driving task. The effectiveness of the extended system is verified by simulation. The results show that the impacts of different driving characteristics and states, interferences, and controller faults on the system can be weakened, and the full load working time of the trajectory tracking controller is reduced.



Keywords: human-machine co-driving system; redundancy; safety margin; fault tolerant control.

