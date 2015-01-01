|
Khan MN, Das S, Liu J. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 197: e107457.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38219599
This research leverages a novel deep learning model, Inception-v3, to predict pedestrian crash severity using data collected over five years (2016-2021) from Louisiana. The final dataset incorporates forty different variables related to pedestrian attributes, environmental conditions, and vehicular specifics. Crash severity was classified into three categories: fatal, injury, and no injury. The Boruta algorithm was applied to determine the importance of variables and investigate contributing factors to pedestrian crash severity, revealing several associated aspects, including pedestrian gender, pedestrian and driver impairment, posted speed limits, alcohol involvement, pedestrian age, visibility obstruction, roadway lighting conditions, and both pedestrian and driver conditions, including distraction and inattentiveness. To address data imbalance, the study employed Random Under Sampling (RUS) and the Synthetic Minority Oversampling Technique (SMOTE). The DeepInsight technique transformed numeric data into images. Subsequently, five crash severity prediction models were developed with Inception-v3, considering various scenarios, including original, under-sampled, over-sampled, a combination of under and over-sampled data, and the top twenty-five important variables.
Language: en
Pedestrian; Crash Severity; Data Balancing; DeepInsight; Inception-v3; Synthetic Minority Oversampling Technique