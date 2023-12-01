Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and the polytrauma patient comports a significant burden on society, and although progress has been made in the acute phase of injury, the long-term outcomes, especially in the multi-system injured patient has not been well-described. These authors have compiled a detailed study to help elucidate targets in this cohort that begin to help find targets to potentially help improve the outcomes. Albeit this cohort has not been well-described, there are many studies that build upon biomarkers found in stroke and other models of TBI. These biomarkers, S100B, glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), neuron-specific enolase (NSE), ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCH-L1) and neurofilament light (NF-L) have been well-described as to their half-lives following injury, some of the limitations are the assays and time to process the samples as limiations. There have also been studies studying the neuroinflammatory cascade following TBI, and although comprehensive, it is still not well understood...

