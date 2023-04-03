SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hu FH, Xu J, Jia YJ, Ge MW, Zhang WQ, Tang W, Zhao DY, Hu SQ, Du W, Shen WQ, Xu H, Zhang WB, Chen HL. Asian J. Psychiatry 2024; 93: e103913.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajp.2024.103913

PMID

38219553

Abstract

Suicide attempts can cause serious physical harm or death. It would be crucial to gain a better understanding of the comparative efficacy of non-pharmacological interventions. We aimed to identify which non-pharmacological interventions are more effective in preventing suicide attempts. PubMed, Web of Science, and EMBASE databases were searched systematically from their inception until 3 April 2023. To be eligible for inclusion, randomized controlled trials (RCTs) had to meet the following criteria: Participants were individuals who had suicidal ideation or a history of severe self-harm or attempted suicide. A network meta-analysis was performed using a random effects model to estimate the treatment effect of various non-pharmacological interventions. (PROSPERO registration number: CRD42023411393). We obtained data from 54 studies involving 17,630 participants. Our primary analysis found that Cognitive therapy (CT) (OR=0.19, 95%CI =0.04-0.81), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) (OR=0.37, 95%CI =0.13-0.97), Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) (OR=0.42, 95%CI =0.17-0.99), and Brief intervention and contact (BIC) (OR=0.65, 95%CI=0.44-0.94) were superior to TAU (within the longest available follow-up time) in preventing suicide attempts, while other intervention methods do not show significant advantages over TAU. Secondary analysis showed that the two intervention measures (CT and BIC) were effective when follow-up time did not exceed 6 months, but there was no effective intervention measure with longer follow-up times. CT, DBT, CBT, and BIC have a better effect in preventing suicide attempts than other non-pharmacological interventions. Additional research is necessary to validate which interventions, as well as which combinations of interventions, are the most effective.


Language: en

Keywords

Systematic review; Suicide attempts; Network meta-analysis; Non-pharmacological interventions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print