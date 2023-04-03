Abstract

Suicide attempts can cause serious physical harm or death. It would be crucial to gain a better understanding of the comparative efficacy of non-pharmacological interventions. We aimed to identify which non-pharmacological interventions are more effective in preventing suicide attempts. PubMed, Web of Science, and EMBASE databases were searched systematically from their inception until 3 April 2023. To be eligible for inclusion, randomized controlled trials (RCTs) had to meet the following criteria: Participants were individuals who had suicidal ideation or a history of severe self-harm or attempted suicide. A network meta-analysis was performed using a random effects model to estimate the treatment effect of various non-pharmacological interventions. (PROSPERO registration number: CRD42023411393). We obtained data from 54 studies involving 17,630 participants. Our primary analysis found that Cognitive therapy (CT) (OR=0.19, 95%CI =0.04-0.81), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) (OR=0.37, 95%CI =0.13-0.97), Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) (OR=0.42, 95%CI =0.17-0.99), and Brief intervention and contact (BIC) (OR=0.65, 95%CI=0.44-0.94) were superior to TAU (within the longest available follow-up time) in preventing suicide attempts, while other intervention methods do not show significant advantages over TAU. Secondary analysis showed that the two intervention measures (CT and BIC) were effective when follow-up time did not exceed 6 months, but there was no effective intervention measure with longer follow-up times. CT, DBT, CBT, and BIC have a better effect in preventing suicide attempts than other non-pharmacological interventions. Additional research is necessary to validate which interventions, as well as which combinations of interventions, are the most effective.

