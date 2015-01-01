SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

González Fernández-Conde MDM, Camero Zavaleta CE, Menéndez Suárez M. Aten. Primaria 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Sociedad Espanola de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria, Publisher Elsevier España)

10.1016/j.aprim.2023.102845

38220485

Gender-based violence is a serious public health problem and a violation of human rights. The vast scale of the problem indicates that it is necessary to advance in its primary prevention. The health sector has an important role to play, especially Primary Health Care, based on its community orientation and with the involvement of all members of the team. The intervention framework defined by the acronym "RESPECT", promoted by the World Health Organization, shows the 7 strategies that are currently promising to lead to reductions in gender-based violence, based on the best scientific evidence available to date. Using a participatory, life-cycle approach, promoting coordination and partnership across sectors, and implementing combined interventions are some of the guiding principles from which to work today.


Gender-based violence; Violencia de género; Estrategias de salud; Health strategies; Prevención primaria; Primary prevention

