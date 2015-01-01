Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Evaluate the role of cognitive reserve (CR) on cognitive and physical sequelae in traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: A comprehensive search strategy was conducted in four databases in English and Spanish in the last 12 years (2011-2023). Inclusion criteria: original cross-sectional and longitudinal studies whose main or secondary objective was to evaluate the effect of CR in adult patients with TBI. PRISMA guidelines were used to report the search and selection method and STROBE checklist was used to evaluate the quality of studies.



RESULTS: Eighteen observational studies were included in this review. Multiple sources of variability were observed: number of patients, time of evolution, severity of the TBI, type of CR proxy, cognitive assessment instrument, etc. However, the most commonly used indicators of CR were premorbid IQ and educational attainment. A positive and consistent association between CR and performance on cognitive tests after injury was found.



CONCLUSIONS: CR has a consistent positive effect on cognition and on some other aspects of recovery in traumatic brain injury. In future studies, it will be necessary to promote the use of CR indices based on various indicators and explore the effects of CR on other aspects related to the recovery of brain trauma.

Language: en